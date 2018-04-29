Jessica Alba Gets Showered With Birthday Love and Flowers From Her Family — See the Cute Pics!

Jessica Alba is one grateful birthday girl!

The Honest Co. co-founder turned 37 on Saturday, and she celebrated with lots of love from her family.

Alba shared a trio of snaps to her Instagram Story on her big day. The first was a look at her breakfast in bed, which included a syrup-covered waffle, omelet and strips of bacon. The yummy spread was framed by birthday presents covered in pink-and-black patterned wrapping paper and tied together with black bows and topped with two cards, which one of her kids appears to be reaching for.

Jessica Alba/Instagram

The Sin City star had to work on her birthday, but she still got to spend time with her kids! Alba shares three children with husband Cash Warren — daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, and a 3-month-old son, Hayes — and she was joined by her younger two as she got her hair and makeup done for the event.

“When mama works on her bday -kiddos came to give me some lovin,” the proud mom captioned the sweet Boomerang.

Jessica Alba/Instagram

Alba was clearly feeling joyous, as she shared a video of the massive amount of flowers she received, captioned, “Overwhelmed with the love thank you so much!”

Jessica Alba/Instagram

Warren seemed to be feeling sentimental as his wife turned 37, sharing a very sweet post to his own Instagram alongside a photo of her dancing on their wedding day. The two will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on May 19.

“I wrote this last night 🙂 My love – It’s the eve of your birthday, you’re sleeping, our daughters are next to you in our bed, and I couldn’t think of a better time to write you a short note. I say it every year, but I’ll never get used to how quickly time flies,” he wrote. “We can turn tiny moments into landmark events or we can accept that landmark events are simply fleeting moments. Either way, I’m slowly realizing there’s no real way to keep tabs on life….sadly, the specific memories fade but somehow we’re able to hold on to the feelings those memories create. And those feelings shape who we are and who we’ll become.”

“If I could thank you for one thing on your birthday, I’d thank you for giving me all the feelings,” he continued. “Today marks the first day of your next year of life and I promise to continue to cherish our tiny moments and our landmark events… Cheers to you and another 365 days of having all the feels! Happy Birthday my babe!!”

Just try not to get weepy after reading that!

As if that wasn’t enough, earlier this week, Alba was surprised at work with a mini cake and trays of sweet treats.

For more on Alba and her too cute family, watch the video below.

