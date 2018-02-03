Jeremy London Arrested After Domestic Incident With Wife

Jeremy London has been arrested.

A rep for the 45-year-old actor confirmed London was arrested after a domestic incident with his wife on Friday and charged with a misdemeanor.

“Earlier today, authorities in Jackson County, Mississippi intervened in a private marital matter, resulting in the arrest of Jeremy London on a misdemeanor charge — standard protocol in an attempt to diffuse an emotionally-charged situation,” London’s rep confirmed to ET. “An isolated incident, today’s events will be addressed privately by Jeremy and Juliet London and will be used to guide their decisions as a couple moving forward.”

Jackson County Sheriffs Office via Getty Images

London and his wife, Juliet, have been married since 2014, and share a 3-year-old son, Wyatt.

The actor is also father to another son, Lyrik, from his second marriage to Melissa Cunningham, and was charged with domestic violence for a fight with Cunningham in 2012. The charges were dismissed a year later.

RELATED CONTENT:

Naya Rivera Is All Smiles at Her First Public Event Since Domestic Battery Arrest

‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Star Luann de Lesseps Charged With Felony After December Arrest

Rose McGowan Arrested for Felony Drug Possession

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News