Jennifer Lopez Rocks Super Sexy Double Thigh-High Cutout Dress to Debut Sultry New Single 'Ni Tu Ni Yo'

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a taste of her new music on Tuesday, when she premiered her new single, “Ni Tu Ni Yo,” during Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.

The pop superstar taped her performance several days prior to the live NBC special in New York City. She rocked a sexy black gown with shimmering gold and silver embellishments, which showed off her super toned legs with two waist-high slits.

Lopez dominated the stage as she performed the high-energy Spanish-language track alongside Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom Martinez of the Cuban reggaeton duo Gente de Zona, who feature on the single.

Lopez, who also opened the Fireworks Spectacular with a pre-recorded performance of her 2002 megahit “Jenny From the Block,” took to Instagram after her performance aired to announce that “Ni Tu Ni Yo” was “available everywhere NOW for download and streaming.”

Lopez returned to her hometown of New York City on June 30 to tape the performance at Hunters Point Park in Long Island City, and the 47-year-old pop diva was joined by her boyfriend, former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.

Following her set, the cute couple were spotted holding hands and strolling around the Big Apple while Lopez was still rocking her revealing black gown. Check out the video below for more on the pair’s night out on the town.

