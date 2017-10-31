News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Jennifer Lopez Reveals the 'Sexy AF' Text Message She Got From Alex Rodriguez on Their First Date

— October 31, 2017

The 48-year-old triple threat star notes that, at the time of “the tap,” she was dressed as her Shades of Blue character, detective Harlee Santos, but despite her getup, Rodriguez told her, “‘You look so beautiful.'”

It wasn’t long before Lopez received a call from the former New York Yankees player and they agreed to have dinner, but neither of them was certain it was a date. 

“He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!” Lopez shares. “I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, ‘No, I don’t drink,’ and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute.”

