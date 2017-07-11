Jennifer Lopez Releases Super Sexy Music Video for 'Ni TÃº Ni Yo' — and Marc Anthony Makes a Cameo!

Jennifer Lopez is really vying to have the song of the summer.

The triple-threat star released what might be the sexiest music video of the season for her song, “Ni Tú Ni Yo,” that features Cuban reggaeton group, Gente De Zona. At the start of the music video, Lopez meets with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, who worked with her on the upcoming Spanish-language album, and a handsome photographer. It’s there that she and the photographer decide that “Ni Tú Ni Yo” is all about Lopez showing off her impressive dance moves while modeling some seriously sex, jaw-dropping styles, while Gente De Zona perform behind her.

One of the more stand-out looks is not an outfit at all, but rather Lopez posing in nothing but a large, strategically-placed leaf. Another costume that is sure to give fans Princess Leia vibes is a gold bustier by The Blonds and Minimale Animale bottoms. She pairs the look with Nicolas Jebran boots, Le Vian rings and Mattia Cielo earrings.

The fashionista’s earrings are also making quite the statement throughout the music video — because they’re HUGE!

While fans see her as all glitz and glam, Lopez shared a more down-to-earth photo of herself cuddled between her 9-year-old twins, daughter Emme and son Max, following the release of the music video. “Best start to the day… #coconutsandwich #yummiestfeelingever #twinstagram #twinslove #luckyme,” she captioned the cute pic.

In April, the former American Idol judge gushed to ET about how proud she is of her new music. “I think it’s one of the best albums I’ve made in a long time and I’m super proud of it,” she said, noting that her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, is also a fan of the songs.

“He loves it,” Lopez continued. “I’m so excited, you know, every time I finish something, I bring it home and I want him to hear it.”

