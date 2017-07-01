Jennifer Lopez Performs in New York City as Alex Rodriguez Cheers Her On — See the Cute Pics!

She’s still Jenny from the Block!

Jennifer Lopez returned to her hometown of New York City on Friday, delivering a sexy, energetic and fun concert for fans in Hunters Point Park. And while the crowd was loving her energy, the biggest fan in the audience was her new boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

Ahead of her performance, the brunette beauty shared a “#preshowpic” of herself cuddling with Rodriguez in her trailer.

When it was show time, the former MLB pro watched as his girl strutted her stuff on stage in a bedazzled New York Yankees hat, glitzy leotard and sparkly jacket.

She later changed into a long-sleeved black gown, which featured two thigh-high slits and gold embellishments from top to bottom.

“Lola in the City…,” Rodriguez captioned an Instagram video of Lopez rocking the chic dress. “#nituniyo #NYC#4thofjulyweekend