Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Look Fabulous While 'Having So Much Fun' — See the Pic!— June 17, 2017
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez jet set to the city of love!
The 47-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a glamorous black-and-white pic of her with her boyfriend while they enjoy some time off.
RELATED: Alex Rodriguez and Daughter Natasha Have the Best Time at Jennifer Lopez’s Vegas Show – See Pics!
In the photo, J.Lo is sitting on a couch, wearing a shiny dress, hoop earrings and has her hair in a slick ponytail. The Shades of Blue star is lovingly looking at Rodriguez, who’s being silly and putting his middle fingers up in the air.
“When you’re having so much fun you just don’t give a