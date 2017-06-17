Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Look Fabulous While 'Having So Much Fun' — See the Pic!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez jet set to the city of love!

The 47-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a glamorous black-and-white pic of her with her boyfriend while they enjoy some time off.

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez and Daughter Natasha Have the Best Time at Jennifer Lopez’s Vegas Show – See Pics!

In the photo, J.Lo is sitting on a couch, wearing a shiny dress, hoop earrings and has her hair in a slick ponytail. The Shades​ of Blue star is lovingly looking at Rodriguez, who’s being silly and putting his middle fingers up in the air.

“When you’re having so much fun you just don’t give a