Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy Another Night Out in Miami Ahead of Their Birthdays

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were back in Miami, Florida, over the weekend for some pre-birthday celebrations.

Lopez turned 48 on Monday, and ahead of her big day, had yet another stylish date night with her beau on Sunday. Dressed in a skimpy white bodysuit and matching wide-leg slacks, the triple-threat star shared a laugh with Rodriguez — who was dressed in jeans, a navy blue blazer and a white collared shirt — as they exited Prime 112 restaurant.

On top of Lopez turning another year older this week, Rodriguez will also celebrate his 42nd birthday on Thursday. The couple got all dolled up on Saturday for an early birthday soiree. “Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos