Jennifer Lawrence Talks ‘Unbelievably Violating’ Nude Photo Leak: ‘I’m Still Processing’

“I had a crush on him when he pitched to me, and that was like a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me,” she explained of the romance. “We just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt. He never told me how he felt. I mean, I assumed. We just formed a friendship and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie, once we started working. And then once the movie was done, I was like, ‘Alright! You’re my boyfriend.’”

Lawrence gushed about Aronofsky during the interview, saying, “He’s an amazing communicator, which, you know, comes in handy in the relationship. And he is incredibly imaginative… He has a way of communicating where it’s like, I completely, when he says something to you, you completely see it the way he sees it.”

She also touched on disgraced producer, Harvey Weinstein, reiterating that she had never experienced any inappropriate sexual situations with Weinstein.

“With Harvey Weinstein it was almost bizarre. I had heard that he was a dog. But he was almost always paternal to me,” she said. “He was never inappropriate with me. I thought that we had a nice relationship where when he acted like an a**hole, I called him an a**hole. I actually think the word I used was ‘a sadistic monster,’ but it was just never of that nature. So that was really shocking.”

Lawrence recently made headlines for her role as a substitute late night host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! For more from her epic interview with Kim Kardashian, watch the clip below!

RECENT CONTENT:

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed