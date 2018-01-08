Jennifer Lawrence Is a Lethal Russian Spy in New 'Red Sparrow' Trailer — Watch

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

A new Red Sparrow trailer is here. Jennifer Lawrence plays a ballerina-turned-super spy in the upcoming thriller, which reunites the Oscar winner with Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Part 2 director Francis Lawrence, a choice that is very apparent in the bleak tone and coldly sterile aesthetics that fill out the intense, two-and-a-half minute spot. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Lawrence appears to bring a quiet determination to her role, which for many Marvel fans, is serving as a stand-in…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Fulltext Feed