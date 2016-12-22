Playing Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt Abruptly End Interview After Being Asked About Sex — Listen

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt were quick to leave this interview.

The Passengers co-stars were talking about their new movie on Australia’s KIIS Summer Fling radio program, when co-host Sophie Monk asked them both about the craziest place they’d had sex.

“Airplane,” Pratt immediately replied, while Lawrence said, “I don’t really have anything, I like being safe… That’s what really turns me on. Feeling safe.”

“You’ve made this so awkward, Sophie,” co-host Matty Acton told Monk. By the time they went back to Lawrence and Pratt, they were no longer on the line.

Now, to be fair, it’s not exactly clear what caused the sudden exit (the hosts may have just run over there time), but the two seemed genuinely surprised when the actors hung up.

Listen to the exchange (around the 47-minute mark) for yourself below.

