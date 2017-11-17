Jennifer Hudson and Fiance David Otunga Split After 10 Years, Singer Receives Protective Order Against Her Ex

Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, released a statement to People, saying, “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

Hudson has remained tight-lipped about her relationship for years, briefly addressing the topic of marriage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this past April.

“I’m not in a hurry. He ain’t going nowhere,” she joked at the time.

Here’s more on recent celebrity splits:

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed