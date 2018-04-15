Jennifer Aniston Wears an Arm Brace, Stuns in Black at Gwyneth Paltrow's Engagement Party

Arm brace or not, Jennifer Aniston was determined to celebrate her close friend’s engagement on Saturday night.

The 49-year-old actress arrived solo to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s star-studded engagement party at the Los Angeles Theatre while sporting a mysterious brace on her left arm. The black splint served as an understated accessory, matching her long flowing black gown and strappy heels.

ET has reached out to Aniston’s rep for comment.

Since news broke of her split from Justin Theroux after two years of marriage, the former Friends star has yet to make a formal red-carpet appearance and has kept busy pampering herself and going out with her gal pals.

Not long after her breakup, a source told ET that Aniston is currently taking time out for herself. “She won’t fall in love anytime soon,” the source noted when asked if she has plans to start dating. “All her friends are around her. That is the best supportive group.”

Other attendees of Paltrow’s very A-list affair included Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and Chelsea Handler.

For more on what Aniston has been up to since her separation from Theroux, watch the video below.

