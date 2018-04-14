Jennifer Abel captures diving gold for Canada at Commonwealth Games

Canadian diver Jennifer Abel captured gold in the women’s three-metre springboard final at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

It’s the first Commonwealth gold for Abel in the 3m individual event; the 26-year-old from Laval, Que., earned silver at the past two Games in the discipline.

Abel posted a final score of 366.95, edging Australia’s Maddison Keeney by 0.4 points. Fellow Australian Anabelle Smith rounded out the podium.

Abel is a three-time Olympian, winning bronze in the 3m synchronized event with partner Émilie Heymans at the 2012 Games in London.

Canadian wrestler injured in title match

Canadian wrestler Michelle Fazzari had hoped for gold at the Commonwealth Games. She left in a wheelchair with a silver medal around her neck.

The 30-year-old from Hamilton positioned her leg awkwardly early in Saturday’s gold-medal match in the 62-kilogram class against defending champion Aminat Adeniyi. The weight of the attacking Nigerian didn’t help.

Fazzari remained down, pounding the mat in obvious pain. Oblivious, Adeniyi wildly celebrated her gold medal, jumping into her coach’s arms and running around with the Nigerian flag as the Canadian received medical attention to her right knee.

Fazzari, a bronze medallist at the 2017 world championships, had to be helped backstage. She came out to the medal ceremony on crutches with a giant wrapping on the knee. Backstage at the Carrara Sports Arena, a wheelchair awaited.

“It just exploded,” Fazzari said of her knee. “I don’t know exactly what happened yet and I’ll just wait for our medical team to diagnose it.”

Fazzari had beaten opponents from New Zealand, India and Cameroon before her knee buckled. The knee had been an issue before and she had not competed since the fall.

“It’s been a battle for her to get healthy … We hope that’s not as bad as we think at this moment and hope that she gets back on her feet and health again,” head coach Tonya Verbeek said of the injury.

More hardware for Canada

Canadians earned six medals on Day 10 of the Games to raise the country’s total to 80. That trails only host Australia (184) and England (121) for total medals.

The Canadian team has set a goal of winning 100 medals before competition ends on Sunday.

Here the breakdown of Canada’s Day 10 medals:

Gold

Diving: Jennifer Abel — women’s 3m springboard

Silver

Boxing: Thomas Blumenfeld — men’s 64kg

Shooting: Grzegorz Sych — men’s 50m rifle three positions

Wrestling: Michelle Fazzari — women’s 62kg

Wrestling: Korey Jarvis — men’s 125kg

Wrestling: Jessica MacDonald — women’s 50kg

Bronze

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | Sports News