Jenna Johnson 'Couldn't Be Happier' Val Chmerkovskiy Flew Out to Support Her for 'DWTS' Premiere (Exclusive)

While Val Chmerkovskiy isn’t competing for the mirrorball trophy on this season of Dancing With the Stars, the two-time champ still came out to support girlfriend Jenna Johnson during Monday’s season premiere.

Chmerkovskiy is currently on a nationwide dance tour with brother Maks Chmerkovskiy and sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd — who are also frequent DWTS fan favorites — but he made time to fly out to L.A. to cheer on Johnson in her second turn as a pro after many seasons as a DWTS troupe member.

ET’s Keltie Knight caught up with Johnson after the premiere, where she gushed over getting his support from the sidelines.

“He is such a sweetie. It’s great,” she shared. “It’s very weird having him here on the opposite end, but I’m so happy he was here to support. And he brought my puppy! I couldn’t be happier.”

In this all-athletes season of the reality dance competition, Johnson is partnered with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and the pair — nicknamed #TeamJustFriends — received one of the highest scores of the premiere, earning 24 out of 30 from the DWTS judges.

Chmerkovskiy has been very outspoken about his love for his girlfriend, and how much she has meant to him over the years they’ve worked together on the show. ET’s Deidre Behar caught up with Chmerkovskiy at the MAKS. VAL.PETA: Confidential Tour in March, where he opened up about his relationship with Johnson and how she’s influenced him as a dancer.

“She’s been my muse, for a lack of a better world. She’s been my partner in crime,” he shared. “Everything that I’ve created on DWTS in the last four years on the show, she’s played a huge part of. Whether it’s a little as, ‘Hey what do you think about the song?’ to, ‘I don’t know what to do in this step,’ she’s been there for me for a long time.”

The 32-year-old dancer shared similar sentiments on Monday when he took to Instagram to share his support for his girlfriend and her star partner.

“I couldn’t be more proud of both Adam and Jenna. Seeing my girl doing her magic for so long helping create awesome moments on the show for others, all behind the camera away from the spotlight never seeking credit just being an awesome teammate, doing it all out of love… is the reason why I’m most excited for this season,” Chmerkovskiy wrote.

“Ms. Johnson finally has a shot to get the recognition that she worked so hard to deserve. Partnered with Adam, I couldn’t see a better fit,” he continued. “Adam is someone who’s courage I admire immensely but it’s his kindness and generosity that I love most. These two will definitely have a long difficult task in front of them, but I know they can go all the way and with our help maybe even win this thing!”

Val also addressed his absence from this season in the caption of a DWTS cast and crew photo, which he posted to Instagram early Monday morning.

“This show was never about me or any single person, as a matter of fact, it’s not JUST a television show at all. It’s become somewhat of a family tradition in so many households,” he wrote. “I’m posting this because today is the premiere of Season 26 of DWTS and its the first season I will not be a part of since I joined this awesome family 7.5 years ago.”

“It’s an unusual feeling but at the same time one of major gratitude and excitement,” he continued. “I’m proud of this show and every single person that makes it so, whether I am part of it or not. I hope EVERYONE tunes in tonight and continues to support the show that changed not just my life but an entire world of dance along with millions of everyday people who have graciously invited us into their living rooms every Monday night.”

For more from Chmerkovskiy on his relationship with his fellow DWTS performer, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Adam Rippon Says He’s Channeling Val Chmerkovskiy to Win ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

Val Chmerkovskiy Says He’s ‘More Eager to Be a Father a Than a Husband’ (Exclusive)

Val Chmerkovskiy and Girlfriend Jenna Johnson Share Passionate Kiss During ‘DWTS’ Finale Performance

Related Gallery

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News