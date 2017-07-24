Jenna Dewan Tatum Dishes on Going Off-the-Grid With Husband Channing Tatum For Their 8th Wedding Anniversary

Sometimes it’s nice to get away from it all.

Jenna Dewan Tatum recently celebrated her eighth anniversary with her husband Channing Tatum by going off-the-grid at a wilderness camp in Michigan, along with their 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

The World of Dance host shared details of the trip on Live with Kelly and Ryan!, complimenting Tatum’s skills as a survivalist. “I call [him] Bear Grylls. He really loves being outdoors, nature,” she said. “So, we went on a wilderness camp with our daughter, which is in the middle of nowhere in Michigan. And I can’t even tell you where it was because that’s part of the deal. If you tell anyone, you can never come back. There’s no address, there’s no Wi-Fi, there’s no service. There’s, like, one little internet cabin.”

Dewan Tatum did admit that the couple initially struggled with being disconnected from their phones. “The first day, you’re fiending. You’re like, ‘I need to know my emails!’

“And then one day, I was like, ‘I’m going to go take a walk,’ and Chan was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to take a walk, too,’” she continued. “We ended up at the internet café. I was like, ‘I know where you were. I see you!’”

The star did share some of the family’s adventures on Instagram, including a shot from the back where she appears to be topless by a lake.

If you need me…

While mom and dad may have been craving the internet, their daughter Everly was having a blast at the camp.

“She loved it!” said the proud mom, adding that her daughter learned how to make s’mores, fish, sail, and play baseball with pine cones.

