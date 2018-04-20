Jenna Dewan Drops the 'Tatum' From Her Name on Social Media

Jenna Dewan has officially dropped the “Tatum.”

Nearly three weeks after announcing her split from Channing Tatum, the 37-year-old actress has changed her name on social media, removing her ex’s last name from her profile. Dewan, who kept her Instagram username as @jennadewan during her marriage to Tatum, had her display name listed as Jenna Dewan Tatum until Friday.

The brunette beauty posted for the first time since revealing her split last week, and on Wednesday, shared a sexy snap of herself rocking lacy lingerie. The sultry pic was liked by Tatum, proving the two are clearly still on good terms.

In a joint statement posted to social media on April 2, Dewan and Tatum — who was spotted without his wedding ring for the first time on Thursday — announced they were separating after eight years of marriage. The pair stressed that they are headed on “different paths for now” but will continue to remain a loving family for the sake of their 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

“[We’re] just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” Dewan and Tatum wrote. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

A source told ET, meanwhile, that the couple’s split was a long time coming.

“They have been fighting the last couple of years — quite a bit,” the source shared. “There is a sense of relief on both of their parts. They have tried working on things and had therapy but nothing changed.”

