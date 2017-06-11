Jays switch power on late to even up series with Mariners

​Kendrys Morales, Ezequiel Carrera and Justin Smoak, all one-time members of the Seattle Mariners organization, provided the big blows for a game that sounded like it belonged in Toronto.

Carrera led off the eighth inning with his fifth homer of the season to break a 2-all tie, Morales and Smoak each added long balls and the Blue Jays continued their reliance on the home run in a 4-2 win over the Mariners on Saturday night.

“We love home runs. We scored all our runs off home runs. I don’t know if you can do that forever, but right now it’s working,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said.

Morales’ two-run shot in the fourth inning, his 12th of the season, stood as Toronto’s only hit until the seventh. After Seattle pulled even at 2-all, Carrera drove a sinker from Tony Zych (2-2) that stayed in the middle of the plate deep to right field, generating a huge roar from the thousands of Toronto fans in town for the weekend series.