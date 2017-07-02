JAY-Z's Producer No I.D. Reveals Beyonce's Involvement in '4:44': 'Every Song Has to Get Past Her Ears'

Beyonce had a hand in JAY-Z’s new album, 4:44.

The rapper’s producer, No I.D., whose real name is Dion Wilson, revealed that the 35-year-old singer was involved in the making of her hubby’s latest LP.

In an interview with New York Times, posted on Saturday, No I.D. shares that Bey listened to every song and helped them “get over hurdles.”

“I always call Bey our de facto A&R,” said the producer. “Pillow talk is the strongest conversation on the planet. Every song has to get past her ears, in my eyes. She came by a lot and played a good part in helping us get over hurdles on certain records. Of course she’s genius-level with that.”

When asked if Bey’s Lemonade was ever mentioned in the studio, I.D. said that they “never directly spoke about that album.”

“Mainly because if he talks about himself, it’s going to bleed into that regardless,” he explained. “But there’s a difference in talking about it for the sake of response and for the sake of honesty and the truth. The truth needs to explain why you are the way you are, why you did what you did. We know what happened. We got it. But what were the circumstances that led to this and how do you feel about it?”

Upon JAY-Z’s release of 4:44 on Thursday night, the internet quickly tried to decipher Hova’s lyrics to see if he addressed the infamous 2014 Met Gala elevator fight with Solange Knowles and infidelity rumors.

In his first track, “Kill Jay-Z,” he raps, “You egged Solange on knowing all along all you had to say you was wrong.”

In another verse he references Halle Berry’s ex, Eric Benét, who she separated from amid cheating rumors, saying, “You almost went Eric Benét, let the baddest girl in the world get away. Never go Eric Benét.”

