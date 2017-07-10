JAY-Z Will Hit the Road for '4:44' Tour Months After Birth of Twins

The rest of JAY-Z’s year is pretty booked up.

On Monday morning, the 47-year-old rapper announced that he’s going on tour to promote his recent hit album, 4:44.

This is JAY-Z first tour since promoting his 2013 album Magna Carta, and also the first time he’ll be hitting the road since the birth of his and Beyonce’s twins last month. The 4:44 tour kicks off in Anaheim, California, on Oct. 27, and will wrap up in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 21 — just in time for JAY-Z to spend the holidays with his family.

As expected, the hip-hop mogul is offering a few perks to Tidal members. Those who subscribe to the music streaming service and those who are Citi card members will be able to purchase tickets in advance starting on Monday at 12 p.m. ET through CitiPrivatePass.com. The general public will have to wait until Friday at 10 a.m. to purchase tickets at LiveNation.com.

While JAY-Z’s album has yet to top the Billboard charts, it did manage to earn a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. The album gained platinum status so quickly because Sprint purchased one million copies of 4:44, and made them exclusively available to their customers through a joint deal with Tidal. The album did not chart, however, because Billboard does not recognize the Sprint copies as album sales.

This isn’t just a big album for JAY-Z, but rather he shares this success with his 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. The rapper’s oldest daughter is featured in the bonus track “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family,” and is clearly a natural on the mic.

Here’s the latest update on the Carter family:

