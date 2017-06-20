Playing JAY-Z Is All Smiles at the Gym After Twins’ Birth and New Album Announcement — See the Pic!

JAY-Z’s got a lot going on right now — new twin babies, new music dropping soon, and a new spelling of his stage name — and he couldn’t look happier.

The 47-year-old rapper and music mogul was spotted in public on Monday for the first time since welcoming twins — reportedly a boy and a girl — with wife Beyoncé last week.

The rapper rocked a black hoodie and shorts as he left his Beverly Hills mansion, accompanied by two friends and his bodyguard, and headed out to a Soul Cycle in West Hollywood.

After working out for 45 minutes, the father of three made a low-key exit through the loading dock, where he was all smiles as he headed back to his vehicle.

The smile isn’t surprising, given that the artist has a lot to be happy about right now, and not just when it comes to the new additions to his family.

On Sunday he announced that he’s coming out of retirement yet again with his new album, 4:44, out June 30. The new record, his 13th studio album, will be available exclusively to TIDAL and Sprint users.

With the new music comes a new moniker. While the rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has been going by Jay Z for the last four years — dropping the hyphen after the release of 2013′s Magna Carta Holy Grail — a rep for his company, Roc Nation, confirmed to Pitchfork that the hyphen is back, and he’s using all caps. So it’s JAY-Z from here on out (or until he feels like switching things up again).

While promoting his new music, JAY-Z also released a trailer for 4:44, which features Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danny Glover, and includes a sample of his new single, “Adnis.”

[embedded content]

JAY-Z and Beyonce reportedly welcomed their new twins last week, and the news was announced by her father, Mathew Knowles, in a “Happy Birthday” message he posted to Twitter on Sunday. Check out the video below for more on the couple’s new bundles of joy.