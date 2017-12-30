JAY-Z Drops Star-Studded 'Family Feud' Music Video Directed by Ava DuVernay & Fans Are Freaking Out— December 30, 2017
[unable to retrieve full-text content]
JAY-Z just took things to another level! The rapper released the highly anticipated “Family Feud” music video on Friday, shocking fans with a star-studded cast and even better director, none other than Ava DuVernay. The Beehive first got whirled up with the 30-second teaser released the day before that featured JAY-Z and Beyonce in a confessional and little Blue Ivy walking down the aisle with her dad. The visual, which was released exclusively on Tidal, features Michael B. Jordan, Thandie…
[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Fulltext Feed