JAY-Z Calls Out Kanye West on New '4:44' Album, Says He Gave Him $20 Million

JAY-Z and Kanye West are clearly still working through some stuff.

The 4:44 rapper takes aim at Yeezy on the opening track of his new album, addressing West’s concert rant about JAY-Z last year amid the Life of Pablo artist’s highly public breakdown.

“You dropped outta school, you lost your principles,” the 47-year-old MC raps, slyly noting West’s debut album, The College Dropout, which JAY-Z executive produced.

“I know people backstab you, I felt bad too, but this ‘f**k everybody’ attitude ain’t natural,” he continues. “But you ain’t a Saint, this ain’t KumbaYe. But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye.”

“You gave him 20 million without blinkin’,” JAY-Z adds. “He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f**k was he thinkin’?”

“‘F**k wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’,” he finishes the thought. “But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

Last year, this may have elicited a swift response from West on Twitter, but the 40-year-old musician took himself off ofsocial media following his hospitalization last year, and has mostly shied away from public events, while spending time with wife Kim Kardashian West and the couple’s two kids, North and Saint, in addition to reportedly working on his new album on a mountain in Montana.

While the lines above are the most overt reference to JAY-Z’s prodigy-turned-Watch the Throne collaborator, Hova also seemingly takes a nod from the rapper on another track, “BAM.” The song heavily samples the Sister Nancy dance hall classic, “Bam Bam,” which is also a major part of West’s most headline-generating Pablo cut, “Famous.” That being said, the two songs do go in two distinctly different directions with the sample.

Meanwhile, those of us who have watched The Throne turn into a soap opera are just hoping these two can put all the drama behind them, so we can get back to beautiful moments like this:

Watch the video below for JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s family life with the twins.

