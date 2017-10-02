Jason Aldean Confirmed Safe After Las Vegas Shooting During His Festival Performance, Singer Is 'Heartbroken'

Las Vegas police have confirmed that they are currently investigating reports of an active shooter near and around the Mandalay Bay Casino, which is next to the festival’s location.

Several country stars have tweeted out the unfolding events, including Jake Owen, who after initially alerting fans to the gun shots, confirmed his own safety.

“Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others aren’t. Please pray,” he wrote.

