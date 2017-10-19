Jason Aldean and Fellow Country Stars Pay Tribute to Tom Petty at CMT Artists of the Year Event

As the country music all-stars performed the hit — which Petty recorded for his first solo album Full Moon Fever in 1989 — Stapleton, Urban, Aldean each sang a verse, while Little Big Town backed them up as they all sang the chorus.

“To all the fans, this has been for you,” Aldean said at the end of the performance and the close of the show. “Thank you guys, and good night!”

It was a touching tribute to the legendary rocker, who died on Oct. 2, at age 66, after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed