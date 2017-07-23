Jared Leto Pens Heartfelt Letter to Chester Bennington: 'A Tragic Loss of an Absolute Legend'

Days after Chester Bennington was found dead at the age of 41 from apparent suicide, friends, fans, and colleagues continue to pay tribute to the artist.

On Saturday, Jared Leto took to social media to pen a heartfelt letter to the Linkin Park frontman, sharing how much he meant to him.

“When I think of Chester I remember his smile… His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent. That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion,” Leto wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Bennington. “Witnessing his life taught me a lot. Especially about commitment, about kindness, about hard work, about the pursuit and achievement of dreams and mostly, about love.”

“I know that both his family and his band were a massive source of inspiration and pride for him,” he continued. “It was clear to me that he was deeply grateful for both the people that surrounded him and the life that he had. My heart goes out to his family, friends, band and fans. A tragic loss of an absolute legend. We will miss you.”

Leto and his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, toured with Linkin Park and AFI in 2014 as part of the Carnivores Tour.

Bennington died on July 20. The following day, it was revealed that the singer’s death was reported as a suicide by hanging. The final cause of death is pending following an autopsy. The news came as a shock to many. Linkin Park was set to kick off their One More Light world tour on July 27, which has since been canceled.

The beloved musician leaves behind his wife of 11 years, Talinda Bentley, and six children: sons Tyler, Isaiah, Jaime and Draven, as well as daughters Lila and Lily.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

