Japan heads to polls in snap election

— October 22, 2017

Japanese are voting in a general election that will most likely hand Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition a majority in parliament.

Up for grabs Sunday are 465 seats in the more powerful lower house, which chooses the prime minister. Abe dissolved the chamber less than a month ago, apparently judging that the political environment turned in his favour.

Media polls have indicated voters see Abe’s government, despite recent scandals including his own, as a safer choice over an opposition with uncertain track records.

Japan Election

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech in Tokyo on Wednesday. An election victory would boost Abe’s chances for another three-year term as head of his Liberal Democratic Party next September, extending his premiership. (Shizuo Kambayashi/Associated Press)

Scare over North Korea’s missile and nuclear development is also seen prompting their conservative choice.

An election victory would boost Abe’s chances for another three-year term as head of his Liberal Democratic Party next September, extending his premiership.

CBC | World News

