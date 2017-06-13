Janine Beckie nets hat trick as Canada routs Costa Rica in soccer friendly

​Janine Beckie scored three goals and 16-year-old Jordyn Huitema added a pair as Canada overwhelmed Costa Rica 6-0 in a lopsided soccer friendly Sunday.

Captain Christine Sinclair and teenager Jessie Fleming pulled the strings, playing provider as the Canadian women repeatedly ripped open the Costa Rican defence.

Fifth-ranked Canada had defeated No. 30 Costa Rica 3-1 on Thursday in a game that saw John Herdman’s team leave a lot of goals on the table. Canada fired 41 shots and crosses at the Central Americans in Winnipeg.

Herdman wanted more ruthlessness in front of goal and the Canadians did not disappoint Sunday before a crowd of 20,628 on a hot summer day at BMO Field.

“This is an exciting group … When I look at the future now it’s crazy to think these girls can continue to play capable of multiple World Cups, multiple Olympic Games,” Herdman said.

Deanne Rose also scored for Canada, which went ahead in the second minute, led 2-0 after six minutes, 3-0 after 13 and 4-0 after 21. It marked the fastest ever 3-0 start to a game by the Canadian women. The previous record was 17 minutes in an 8-0 romp over Singapore in 2008.

It was 4-0 at the half and could have been at least 7-0.

With the outcome decided so early, there was less of an impetus to press in the second half and Canada seemed to take its foot off the accelerator until Huitema took the field as Herdman emptied his bench.

Costa Rican goalkeeper Noelia Bermudez made several good second-half stops to stem the flow of goals.

But Huitema (pronounced HIGH’-tah-mah), in her fourth senior appearance, opened her national team account with goals in the 71st and 72nd minutes. The first came in a goalmouth scramble but the second was a confident strike from a player seen as a star in the making.