Janet Jackson Welcomes First Baby!

Janet Jackson is a new mom!

The pop icon, 50, welcomed her first child, a son named Eissa Al Mana, with husband Wissam Al Mana, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to People.

ET broke the news of Jackson’s pregnancy back in May, just two weeks shy of her birthday. The news came amid a major tour for Jackson, which she was forced to postpone.

WATCH: Janet Jackson Gives Health Update Ahead of Due Date: ‘I Feel Your Love’

“We’re in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change,” Jackson explained in a video posted to Twitter at the time. “I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

“Please, if you could try and understand that it’s important that I do this now,” she asked of her fans. “I have to rest up, doctor’s orders. But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.”

WATCH: Tyler Perry ‘Excited’ for Friend Janet Jackson’s Pregnancy: ‘I Wish Her All the Best’

Jackson has maintained a relatively low profile during her pregnancy. After going silent on Twitter in August, Jackson offered an update for her fans in November.



“Hey you guys.. It’s been awhile.. but I’m still listening,” she wrote. “I feel your love and prayers.. Thank you.. and I’m doing well.”

For more on Jackson’s pregnancy, watch below.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.

ET – Latest Stories – Music