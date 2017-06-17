Playing Janet Jackson Shows Off 50-Pound Weight Loss as She Reunites With Ex Wissam Al Mana in Court

Janet Jackson was out in London rocking a slimmer post-baby figure.

The 51-year-old singer and her estranged billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana, were both seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice on Friday.

An eyewitness tells ET Janet arrived to court at 10 a.m., and left around 4 in the afternoon.

“Janet was in a great mood,” the eyewitness adds. “She was happy and hugging and kissing her legal team as she left the court house … Janet had about seven people in her entourage including her brother Randi, her assistant and her legal team.”

Regarding Janet’s weight loss, the eyewitness says “She looks great! There is definitely a noticeable weight loss. It looks like she is getting back in fighting form to start her tour.”

The singer’s ex left alone shortly beforehand, according to the eyewitness, who say the two didn’t interact at all. They did not interact at all. Wissam was seen holding

Earlier this month, a source close to the Jackson family told ET that the pop superstar had dropped 50 pounds since welcoming her first child, Eissa Al Mana, on Jan. 3, noting that the new mom has been “training, dieting and eating clean,” as she prepares to head back on tour this fall. The source also said that Jackson is planning on bringing Eissa with her tour.

And despite the split between Jackson and Al Mana earlier this year, it seems as if the former couple is keeping things amicable.

“Janet and her husband are separated, but have a mutual love and admiration for each other,” a source told ET in May. “There doesn’t seem to be a reconciliation in the future, but never say never.”

