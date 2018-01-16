News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Jane Fonda Reveals She Had Cancer Removed From Her Lip

— January 16, 2018

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Jane Fonda is on the mend.  The 80-year-old actress revealed on Monday that she had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip. Fonda addressed her bandages during a BUILD Series appearance to promote Grace and Frankie.  “I just want to explain the bandage,” she shared. “I just had a cancer taken from my lip. I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it’s fine. I just want to explain it. I don’t normally go around like this.” Fonda further explained her condition…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Fulltext Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿