Jane Fonda Feels 'Ashamed' For Not Speaking Out on Harvey Weinstein, Emma Thompson Calls Him a 'Predator'

“[He’s] at the top of the ladder of a system of harassment, and belittling, and bullying, and interference, and what my mother would have referred to in the old days as ‘pestering,'” Thompson said.

“This has been part of our world, women’s world, since time immemorial. So what we need to start talking about is the crisis in masculinity, the crisis of extreme masculinity, which is this sort of behavior, and the fact that it is not OK,” she added.

Thompson also alleges that sexual harassment in Hollywood is widespread and that this could be a tipping point that might lead to change.

“Let’s just say it’s endemic… I’ve spent my twenties trying to get old men’s tongues out of my mouth because they just thought ‘Well, she’s up for it.’ So I would imagine that that happens really very regularly, and so perhaps this is a moment when we can say to men and women: ‘Open your eyes and open your mouths and say something.'”

