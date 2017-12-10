Jana Kramer Reveals Miscarriage in Heartbreaking Post

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Jana Kramer is opening up about her recent miscarriage. The 34-year-old singer shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional post on Instagram on Saturday, revealing that this isn’t the first miscarriage she had suffered. “Today I am 1-3. I debated posting this for the exact reason why it’s a silent struggle. I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not,” Kramer wrote alongside a tearful photo of herself holding up her sonogram. “This unfortunately…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed