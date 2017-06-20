Jamie Lynn Spears Invites First Responders Who Helped Save Daughter Maddie to Her 9th Birthday Party

Jamie Lynn Spears celebrated her daughter Maddie’s 9th birthday over the weekend with a fun pool party, inviting all of her little girl’s friends, and two very special guests.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday — Maddie’s actual birthday — to share an appreciative photo of the b-day girl standing with John and Victoria, the first responders who saved Maddie’s life after her terrifying ATV accident four months ago.

“My baby is 9 years old today, and more then ever we realize how precious every day is,” the loving mom captioned the sweet snapshot. “So, we have to thank these 2 HEROES… John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie’s life, and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend!”

“Thank God for these amazing people, and thank you God for your amazing grace,” Spears continued in the caption. “We are so blessed today, and everyday with this little angel! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADDIE.”

Over the weekend, Spears shared a number of other photos from Maddie’s special day, including some of the cute and colorful party decorations and Maddie’s LSU-themed purple and yellow birthday cake.