Jamie Lynn Spears Announces She's Pregnant With Second Child — See Her Baby Bump!

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Jamie Lynn Spears has a Christmas present to share with fans — news that she’s expecting her second child! The 26-year-old singer made the announcement via Instagram on Sunday, sharing a heartfelt message alongside a pic with her husband, Jamie Watson, and 9-year-old daughter, Maddie. In the sweet photo, Jamie Lynn, Jamie and Maddie are all holding hands in a forest setting. The pregnant singer is wearing a gorgeous nude-hued mini with a long cape that shows off her baby bump. “Looks like…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Fulltext Feed