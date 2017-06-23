Jamie Foxx Says Dating at 49 Is 'Tough,' Recalls Running Into Daughter's Friends at the Club

While Jamie Foxx has been romantically linked to Katie Holmes for some time now, he recently implied that he was a single man when discussing his love life.

The Baby Driver star appeared on Friday’s episode of the U.K.’s The Graham Norton Show and admitted that dating isn’t as easy as it used to be now that he’s nearing 50. “It’s tough out there. I am getting older but people think I am younger,” he said. “I was at a club the other night and a group of girls shouted my name. I was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ and they said, ‘We go to school with your daughter!’ You have to be so careful.”

Foxx added, “When I was asked the other day by a 20-something girl how old I was, she looked at me as though 49 was a terminal disease!”

While he is careful not to spill too much about his personal life, he did reveal that his youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, loves his celebrity status. “She loves all that Hollywood stuff. Someone gave me a convertible Rolls Royce to drive and she loved it with the roof down driving down Sunset Boulevard,” the Oscar winner recalled. “When we got near Soho House I said, ‘We’ve got to put the roof up because it looks terrible arriving like this.’ And, just as I put up the roof up she shouted out, ‘Jamie Foxx is in the House!’”

In January, Foxx talked with ET about how he’s dealing with the idea of his girls dating, noting that his 20-something daughter, Corrine, is a “late bloomer.”

“I think I will have to give [Annalise] different information than I had to give my oldest,” he shared. “I said, ‘Babe, not all the love is real. There’s going to be some others that are thrown into it.’ But that’s the fun part of it, is taking what you know , what you’ve gone through and being the person who is the male perspective to tell your daughter, ‘This is what they’re going to do… he’s going to say this but he’s trying to do this so don’t have none of that.’”

