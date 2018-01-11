James Franco Says He’s Keeping His Side to the Sexual Misconduct Allegations to Himself

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

James Franco says there’s more to the story than meets the eye when it comes to claims of sexual misconduct against him. The 39-year-old Disaster Artist star appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday. The host commended the actor for choosing to still appear on the show after allegations of sexual misconduct against him surfaced following his Golden Globes win on Sunday. Several people on Twitter called out the actor for wearing a Time’s Up button at the awards show, calling the…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Fulltext Feed