James Franco Kind Of Gifted 'Why Him?' Co-Star Bryan Cranston With Marijuana

James Franco is nothing if not a marijuana connoisseur.

The multihyphenate has played many a stoner on screen, and in real life, it seems he enjoys weed, too — drawing it, that is. The plant came up during an appearance on Conan alongside his Why Him? co-star, Bryan Cranston. Host Conan O’Brien asked Franco about the art he created for the new film, in which the actor-director-author plays Laird, a very successful tech guru who owns lots of interesting artwork.

“I did a lot of them, yes,” Franco explained of some of the paintings in his character’s home. “There was supposed to be a lot of art in the house, and they consulted me: ‘What kind of art do you think you would have?’ They showed me kind of very generic paintings, so I thought, ‘Well, I have some paintings that may be funnier and may be more in line with the character.’”

One of the paintings was of two humping capybaras, with the title painted cross the bottom of the artwork — which natrually caused Cranston to giggle.

“I got it wrong. I thought they were hamsters, so it was ‘F’ word hamsters, and then I put it online and everyone was like, ‘No, those are capybaras.’ So I PG’d it up…” Franco explained.

The second creation that Conan showed his audience required much less explaining — it was a simple painting of a marijuana leaf on a white canvas, which Franco, 38, gave Cranston as a present.

“I brought it home to my wife. We’ve been together for almost 30 years, and we have a nice little Connecticut home, and I said, ‘Honey, where do you think this would fit?’” the Breaking Bad star recalled. “And she said, ‘I don’t know if it would fit anywhere.”

“Over the bed,” Franco retorted.

“Over the bed, possibly,” the 60-year-old actor gamely responded. “[Franco] actually painted it with real marijuana leaf in the painting.”

There’s never a dull moment with Franco as your buddy!

Why Him? hits theaters Friday.