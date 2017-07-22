Jaden Smith Sports a New Hair Hue — See the Fiery Look!

Jaden Smith has a new look for the summer!

The 19-year-old actor was spotted on Friday rocking a new hair hue while out in Soho, New York.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett Smith on That Lookalike Photo of Jaden & Why She Can’t Watch ‘Girls Trip’ With Willow

Dressed in gray camo pants, vans and a greyish-blue tee, Smith had his hands full as he made an “I love you” sign to the camera and headed inside his hotel.

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts to People Calling Her and Will Smith ‘Swingers’: ‘Yo, I Wish!’

ET recently spoke with Jada Pinket Smith about Jaden’s uncanny resemblance to her, thanks to a recent photo she shared on social media.

“Isn’t that crazy?,” Pinkett Smith told ET’s Kevin Frazier on the red carpet for the Girls Trip premiere in Los Angeles. “When I saw that picture — Will took that picture — He was like, ‘Yeah, look at this.’ Yep it’s crazy… my child does look like me!”

See more of her reaction in the video below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories