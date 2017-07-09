Jaden Smith Gives Shirtless Rap Performance Ahead of 19th Birthday — See the Video!

Jaden Smith is giving it all he’s got!

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s oldest son treated fans to a concert on Friday ahead of his 19th birthday.

Jaden and his 16-year-old sister, Willow, performed at the Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas, California. The 18-year-old actor went shirtless as he took the stage, while Willow went acoustic for her performance.

Jaden’s girlfriend, Odessa Adlon, was spotted cherring on her boyfriend at the concert, which he promoted on social media earlier this week.

Jada took to Twitter on Saturday to wish her son a happy birthday.

“Jaden, you’ve always had style;) Happy 19th my treasure. I love you❤️✨,” she wrote alongside a throwback pic of The Get Down star.

ET recently caught up with Jada, who said despite the fact that Jaden has moved out of the family home, he always comes back to his mom.

“Jaden lives five minutes from me. Trey lives five minutes from me. They’re at the house every day. It’s almost like as your kids get older, they actually need you more,” she revealed. “So, I have three older kids that need me, like, more than ever! I’m like, ‘I’mma get my groove back, I got my freedom.’ It’s like, no.”

