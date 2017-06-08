Playing Jada Pinkett Smith Rocks Out to Miranda Lambert’s ‘Pink Sunglasses’ and Country Fans Are Loving It!

Miranda Lambert has a fan in Jada Pinkett Smith!

The 45-year-old actress couldn’t help but sing along to Lambert’s performance of “Pink Sunglasses” at the 2017 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday.

Pinkett Smith even sported a pair of her own pink sunglasses in the audience, as the camera caught her jamming out to the hit.

Twitter, of course, went wild.