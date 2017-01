Erica Wiebe is officially a pro wrestler.

But the Olympic gold medallist won’t be smashing a folding chair over anyone’s back or tossing anyone into a turnbuckle. Instead, she’s joined India’s Pro Wrestling League 2, a six-team freestyle wrestling competition being held Jan. 2-19 in Delhi.

While there are no piledrivers, the league does feature booming announcers, flashy pyrotechnics, network TV coverage and real blood.