Istanbul nightclub attack leaves at least 35 dead, 40 injured

An attack at an Istanbul nightclub early Sunday killed at least 35 people and wounded at least 40, the governor of Istanbul said.

Vasip Sahin called the incident a “terror attack” and said an attacker shot and killed a police officer and a civilian before entering the club.

“Unfortunately [the attacker] rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year’s and have fun,” Sahin told reporters.

The shooting occurred at the popular Reina nightclub in the city’s Ortakoy neighbourhood, which sees hundreds of people each night and usually features heavy security, CBC’s Nil Koksal reports. Dozens of ambulances are at the scene.

The whereabouts of the assailant was not known and it was not clear if he had been caught.

The club is located close to recent suicide attacks that killed dozens near a soccer stadium.

Istanbul had already been under heavy security surveillance during the festivities, with police mounting machine-guns and armoured vehicles parked on the streets.

Turkish anti-riot police officers stand guard at the site of a nightclub shooting. (Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images)

Security measures had been heightened in major Turkish cities, with police barring traffic leading to key squares in Istanbul and the capital Ankara. In Istanbul, 17,000 police officers were put on duty, some camouflaged as Santa Claus and others as street vendors, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Ankara and Istanbul have been targeted by several attacks in 2016 carried out by ISIS group or Kurdish rebels, killing more than 180 people.

Canada, U.S. condemn ‘horrendous attack’

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Stéphane Dion denounced the “horrendous attack” on Twitter and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

The White House condemned what it called a “horrific terrorist attack” and offered U.S. help to Turkey.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz said President Barack Obama was briefed on the attack by his national security team and asked to be updated as the situation developed. Obama is vacationing in Hawaii this week with his family.

White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said the attack on “innocent revellers” celebrating New Year’s shows the attackers’ savagery. He said the U.S. was sending thoughts and prayers to the relatives of those killed.

