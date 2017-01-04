Israeli soldier convicted in killing of immobile Palestinian assailant

A military court in Tel Aviv convicted an Israeli soldier of manslaughter on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of an incapacitated Palestinian assailant in the occupied West Bank last March.

Sgt. Elor Azaria, 20, will be sentenced at a later date.

The verdict — which marks an extremely rare case of an Israeli military court siding against a soldier over lethal action taken in the field — caps a nine-month saga that has deeply divided the country. Defence officials have criticized Azaria’s conduct, while large segments of the Israeli public, along with members of the nationalist ruling coalition, have rallied behind him.

In delivering the verdict of the three-judge panel, Col. Maya Heller systematically rejected all of Azaria’s defence arguments, saying “the fact that the man on the ground was a terrorist does not justify a disproportionate response.”

Those arguments included a claim that Abdel Fattah al-Sharif was already dead when Azaria shot him in the head and that he was acting in self-defence, though the man had already been disarmed and was lying on the ground.

“The court said … he was a poor witness, they didn’t believe him, he changed his story many times and, in the end, there was no objective danger to him,” freelance reporter Irris Makler said from Jerusalem.

This still, taken from cellphone video, shows Israeli soldier Sgt. Elor Azaria, in the highlighted area, moments before shooting Palestinian Abdel Fattah al-Sharif, the incapacitated man seen lying on the ground, in Hebron. (Reuters)

The shooting, and the tense moments leading up to it, were captured on video by a Palestinian human rights activist in the city of Hebron.

Azaria was 19 at the time, and working as an army medic. Al-Sharif had been arrested after stabbing an Israeli solider.

The shooting occurred at the height of what has become more than a year-long wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

The defence team said it would appeal.

Scuffles, violence erupt after Israeli soldier ruling0:33

Clashes with police

Even before the verdict was handed down, scuffles erupted outside the courtroom between Azaria’s supporters and police officers, as hundreds of demonstrators blocked a major Tel Aviv intersection near the courtroom at military headquarters. Journalists covering the demonstration say they were attacked by demonstrators.

“Many Israelis feel that [Azaria] is bearing the brunt of all the wrong decisions made by the military,” said Makler.

A spokesman for Azaria’s family said the court ignored crucial evidence.

“It was like the court was detached from the fact that this was the area of an attack,” Sharon Gal told told reporters. “I felt that the court picked up the knife from the ground and stabbed it in the back of all the soldiers.”

A supporter of Elor Azaria holds a placard during a protest calling for his release in Tel Aviv, on April 19, 2016. (Baz Ratner/Reuters)

Lt. Col. Nadav Weissman, a military prosecutor, said the verdict was “important, clear, decisive and speaks for itself.”

Israel’s defence minister said he disagrees with the verdict, but called on the public to respect the court’s decision.

“Despite the difficult verdict, the defence establishment will do everything it can to assist the soldier and his family,” Avigdor Lieberman told reporters.

Al-Sharif’s father called the verdict “fair.”

“This is an achievement of the court that it condemned the soldier,” said Yousri al-Sharif, who watched with his family as the verdict was read on live television.

It took the lead judge almost three hours to deliver the verdict.

“I was exhausted and tense,” he said. “I smoked two packs of cigarettes while watching.”

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.

CBC | World News