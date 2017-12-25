ISIS claims responsibility for deadly blast near Afghan intelligence agency

ISIS claimed responsibility for an explosion on Monday carried by a suicide bomber near a compound of Afghanistan’s national intelligence agency in the capital, Kabul, the group said on its Amaq news agency.

The blast, close to the entrance of the security agency compound, killed at least three people and wounded one, Afghan government officials said.

The blast comes a week after ISIS claimed an attack on a training facility of the same agency, the National Directorate for Security, in Kabul that ended when the attackers were killed before causing significant casualties.

Afghan security forces remove a destroyed vehicle on Monday. (Rahmat Gul/Associated Press)

