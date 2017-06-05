Is Apple building a Siri speaker? We might find out this week

Apple’s annual developer conference kicks off on Monday. It’s the time of year where the world’s biggest technology company touts new software and teases new hardware ahead of its big product launches in the fall.

In previous years, Apple has introduced next generation operating systems for its computers, tablets, and phones; unveiled new services such as Apple Music; and announced redesigned Mac computers and accessories. And while it’s rare that Apple unveils entirely new products at its World Wide Developer Conference, or WWDC, rumour has it there might be an exception this year.

Here are some of the things we’re likely to see, and few that are likely to sit out Monday’s keynote:

Siri goes standalone. It’s been rumoured over the past few months that Apple is preparing to announce its own smart speaker — a voice-controlled, internet-connected competitor to Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Microsoft Cortana. The speaker would leverage Apple’s personal assistant Siri, which has thus far only existed as a feature on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, rather than as a standalone device. Bloomberg reported late last month that the device has already entered production, and will ship later this year.

At last year’s WDDC, Apple executive Craig Federighi unveiled Siri for the Mac — and he could do the same again this year with Apple’s rumoured Siri speaker. (REUTERS)

New Macs. Hand-in-hand with the usual software updates, rumour has it we can expect new Mac laptops, too — specifically, upgraded versions of its existing MacBook, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.



Hand-in-hand with the usual software updates, rumour has it we can expect new Mac laptops, too — specifically, upgraded versions of its existing MacBook, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. iPhone 8. Sorry, but you’re probably going to have to wait until the fall for this one. That’s when Apple typically does its big iPhone reveals — and it’ll likely be given its own event, as it’s the iPhone’s tenth anniversary, too.

While Apple may unveil the next version of iOS — the iPhone and iPad operating system — this week, it’s doubtful we’ll hear anything about the tenth anniversary iPhone until the Fall. (REUTERS)

HomeKit. Apple has been trying to make the iPhone an integral part of the connected home, pushing its HomeKit platform as the glue connecting everything from smart light bulbs to internet-connected thermostats together. With myriad competing connected devices, some have called Apple's unifying attempts lacklustre. But if Apple introduces a Siri Speaker — which would almost certainly let users control home appliances with their voice — HomeKit will play an important part. If that's the case, expect updates here, too.

The most recent version of the Apple Watch went on sale last Fall, and its expected that Apple will unveil its next generation operating system, watchOS 4. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

