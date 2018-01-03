News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Intel Leaks Details On Desktop Core i7-8809G CPU With Radeon Graphics

— January 3, 2018
This site may earn affiliate commissions from the links on this page. Terms of use.
HBM-Feature-Intel

Ever since Intel and AMD confirmed that they’d be bringing a new chip to market with an Intel CPU and AMD GPU, there’s been speculation about where we might see these parts. The higher power consumption on AMD’s Vega, relative to a simpler, lower-end integrated GPU, suggested the AMD+Intel solution might be confined to small desktops or larger laptops. Now, there’s at least a chance that we’ll see the chip in a socket form factor, or at the very least, that it might be used a bit more broadly.

Leaked roadmaps from earlier this year suggested that Intel’s Hades Canyon platform would include two SKUs — a 66W part with an integrated Vega GPU and a locked clock speed, and a 100W TDP part with a “K” suffix (visible below, barely, at the top line) marketed as being VR-capable and sitting at the top of Intel’s product stack.

HadesCanyon

New data from Intel’s overclocking website (screenshotted in case they remove it) now shows a new, unlaunched CPU — the Core i7-8809G — as being on Intel’s list of overclocking chips. The i7-8809G is a quad-core/eight-thread CPU with a base clock of 3.1GHz, and a (rumored) boost clock of 4.1GHz. The 4GB HBM2 buffer on the Core i7-8809G is rumored to be clocked at 800MHz vs. the 700MHz on the (not listed) Core i7-8705G that supposedly fills in the bottom of the roadmap.

Roadmap1

If we plug these figures in, the Core i7-8705G would have 180GB/s of memory bandwidth for its GPU, while the Core i7-8809G would offer 204GB/s. That’d put the upper-end GPU on the 8809G in range of the full-size RX 470 (211GB/s). The rest of the chip is firmly anchored to Kaby Lake, not Coffee Lake, with a quad-core CPU, eight threads, and formal support for DDR4-2400 as opposed to DDR4-2666.

What we’ve seen at this point suggests that earlier rumors were on-track. A 3.1GHz base/4.1GHz turbo clock on an unlocked quad-core CPU with a 100W target TDP matches the specs that leaked in early November. If this chip proves to have the 24 CUs it’s supposed to pack, that works out to an on-die GPU with 1,536 GPU cores. No, it won’t take on a $ 200+ midrange GPU, but it could easily compete with hardware below that point, and a quad-core/eight-thread CPU will have few problems with gaming workloads that suit its on-board GPU. Also, interestingly, this CPU will apparently ship with both Intel integrated and AMD’s on-board GPU solutions, which could make this the first CPU to support hooking up six monitors out of the box.

I suspect there’s a great deal of curiosity from Intel and AMD alike about whether customers will bite on this sort of GPU configuration. Integrated graphics occupies a tricky spot in company product stacks. Consumers want the advantages an on-die GPU delivers, particularly in mobile, where the power savings are most welcome. But attempts to create a specific premium market for iGPUs haven’t had good results, and there are fundamental limits to how much power you can pack into an integrated GPU when it’s sharing a socket with the CPU. If these Intel chips take off, it could spur new interest in the product category from both companies.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ExtremeTechGaming – ExtremeTech

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿