Inside Jamie Foxx's Birthday Party With Katie Holmes and Leonardo DiCaprio

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Jamie Foxx’s 50th birthday party was a star-studded affair, which included a rare appearance from his rumored girlfriend, Katie Holmes. Foxx celebrated his big day at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, and also performed for his guests onstage, an eyewitness at the bash tells ET. The eyewitness says Holmes sat with Foxx’s Django Unchained co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, at a private table surrounded with a few friends to watch the performance. Holmes was snapped in the crowd, wearing a pearl…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed