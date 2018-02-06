Indianapolis Colts Player Edwin Jackson Struck, Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two people killed by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning, police said. A state trooper discovered wreckage at the scene near Holt Road.

The trooper slowed down to stop at the scene and struck one of the victim’s bodies in the center lane, state police said.

Investigators believe Jackson, 26, exited a ride-share vehicle — like Lyft or Uber — after he became ill. The driver, who was also killed in the collision, left the vehicle to assist Jackson, police said. He was identified as 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe.

Jackson’s ride was stopped on the side of the interstate when 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales allegedly drove his a black Ford F-150 onto the emergency shoulder, striking the vehicle and the victims, police said. He’s accused of fleeing the scene on foot but was apprehended by the responding officer shortly after.

The Colts offered condolences to Jackson’s friends and family in a statement Sunday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own. Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” the team said.

Colts players mourned Jackson on Twitter shortly after his death was announced.

Fly high 53!! Look over us brother .. — Donte Moncrief (@drm_12) February 4, 2018

Lost For Words. Great Person, Teammate, Brother. Will Be Missed Man! God Has A Better Plan My Dude! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ah3vSTJrJe — Anthony Walker Jr. (@__AWalkJr) February 4, 2018

RIP Big Bro You Will Def Be Missed, Ain’t No Life Worth Being Taken Because Of Dumb Decisions! — Malik Hooker (@MalikHooker24) February 4, 2018

Wow I Really Can’t Believe It🙏🏾🙏🏾#RIP53 — Marlon Mack (@Marlon_Mack25) February 4, 2018

R.I.P E. Jack…. 1Love — T.J. Green (@BossGreen256) February 4, 2018

Police said Gonsales was intoxicated and driving without a license. He was transported to the Marion County Jail and his toxicology results are pending.

All lanes of Interstate 70 westbound were closed at Holt Road as authorities investigated but the interstate has been reopened.

INDIANA STATE POLICE

The 6-foot, 234-pound Jackson attended Georgia Southern. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in May 2015 and released by the team about three months later. Jackson was signed to the Colts practice squad in December 2015 and then by the Colts to reserve/future contract in January 2016.

He was placed on injured reserve by the Colts last September.

