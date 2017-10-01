News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Impact on verge of elimination from playoff contention

— October 1, 2017

Alan Gordon finished Dominique Badji’s low cross for the go-ahead goal in the 81st minute and the 10-man Colorado Rapids beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 2-1 on Saturday night.

Colorado Rapids strike late to slip by Montreal Impact1:10

Referee Jorge Gonzalez, after video review, issued a straight red card to Rapids midfielder Jared Watts in the 12th minute for a studs-up challenge. Montreal lost the man advantage in the 32nd when Daniel Lovitz was sent off for a late knee.

Stefan Aigner gave the Rapids (8-18-5) the early lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage time with his first career MLS goal — a header from the middle of the box to finish Mekeil Williams’ deep diagonal cross.

Matteo Mancosu’s long-range blast into the top right corner tied it for Montreal (11-15-6) in the 62nd minute.

The Impact have lost three straight and seven of their last eight.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | Soccer News

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿